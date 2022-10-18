Tanzania: Be Ethical, Trustworthy, Police Officers Told

Sumbawanga — Police officers in Rukwa Region are reminded to be ethical, trustworthy as well as adhering to professionalism, while executing their duties.

The directive was issued recently by Rukwa Regional Commissioner, Ms Queen Sendiga, saying the officers' professionalism will ensure peace is safeguarded and protection of citizens and their properties.

She made the call during a meeting with police officers based at police regional headquarters here in Sumbawanga town.

"Protecting people and their properties is the key to the region's development, thus police should make sure that peace is maintained throughout the area," emphasised the RC.

Equally, she directed police officers in the region to maintain impartiality when handling criminals.

"It is of utmost importance for police officers to execute their duties in accordance with laws and not otherwise," she said.

The RC who is also the regional security committee chairperson directed the fast track of investigations of criminal cases related to raping, defiling of minors and murder cases.

She also asked some of the police officers to shun from locking up suspects for a long time contrary to the law, saying such behaviour is fuelling complaints from members of the public because they are denied their rights.

She, on the other hand, commended the police force for continuing to safeguard peace and protecting citizens and their properties.

On her side Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ms Theopista Mallya assured the RC that the force would continue to execute its duties in conformity with the law in effort to maintain peace and tranquility in the precinct as well as protection of residents and their properties.

"I'm assuring you (RC) that we must champion efficiency and strengthen the protection of people and their properties," said the RPC.