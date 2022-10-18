Tanzania: DC Issues Stern Warning to Corrupt Civil Servants

Mlele — MLELE District Commissioner (DC) in Katavi Region, Mr Filberto Sangu has warned some unscrupulous civil servants who are bent to soliciting and receiving bribes from contractors who are undertaking development projects in the area.

The district commissioner further warned that whoever will be uncovered involved in such malpractice will be dealt squarely in accordance with the country's law.

"Such malpractice is causing substandard work at times when projects are stalled; worse still contractors fail to pay their workers on time ... . this is unacceptable and should not be left unchecked," said the DC.

The DC sounded the warning during a meeting whose participants gathered to draw a strategic plan on the construction of 23 classrooms.

The meeting which was convened over the weekend at Majimoto Ward in Mpimbwe Council brought together village and ward executive officers, village chairpersons, school heads and heads of departments.

The government has recently disbursed over 460m/- to Mlele District for construction of 23 classrooms meant to accommodate all form one students who will join the schools next year.

"I'm directing heads of departments who have been tasked to supervise the projects to ensure that the schemes reflect the value for money spent on them and completed on time as per contractual agreement," added the DC.

He further said that the completion of the projects will provide a sigh of relief to students by accessing school infrastructures closer to them.