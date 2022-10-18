Uganda Baati Launches Medical Clinic In Tororo

Uganda Baati Ltd has launched a second medical facility, Uganda Baati Medical Clinic-Tororo, aimed at providing quality primary healthcare to company staff and the community, at a subsidised cost.

According to Uganda Baati, this is one way that the company gives back to the community around its business operations and the country at large.

The clinic launch in Tororo is part of Uganda Baati Medical clinic's 3-year strategy that includes looking to expand the depth of services, to pediatric services, and obstetrics, offering specialized services at a more subsidized fee and family planning services.

Speaking about the clinic launch, the Minister for Health, Ruth Aceng who was represented by Dr Stephen Obbo, the director of Mbale Regional Hospital lauded the move by Uganda Baati which she said shows how the private sector can advance healthcare in the country a step further.

"it shows how the private sector can advance healthcare in our country one step further. A reality that can only be achieved by starting with other major corporations and their methods of operation. Thank you, and good to see you all," Aceng said.

She called upon other companies to learn from Uganda Baati and explore working with the government to accelerate more partnerships like this.

"We have learned quite well that Uganda Baati's previous Kampala clinic has set the agenda for such social mindfulness. Reports of credible services offered there at a subsidized fee, among other free benefits, are now extending to the people of Tororo, and it's good news ladies and gentlemen," Aceng noted.

The minister further reiterated government's commitment to creating an investment environment that has permitted players like Uganda Baati to have an impact share in how they respond to national health challenges.

In his remarks at the launch in Tororo, Uganda Baati's Business Head, George Arodi said, "The Uganda Baati Clinic-Tororo is the second clinic we open, it will offer subsidized yet quality health services to the surrounding community members who otherwise couldn't afford them at market rates," Arodi said.

Arodi noted that the clinic will provide outpatient services such as doctor's consultations, minor surgeries, a wide array of laboratory tests, and outpatient treatments.

"Uganda Baati Limited will absorb a major percentage of the operational costs of the clinic. More services like Childhood immunizations, community sensitization, and medical outreaches will be offered at no cost." he said.