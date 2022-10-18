Uganda: Hundreds Arrested For Violating Lockdown Measures in Mubende, Kassanda

At least 222 boda boda cyclists have been arrested and their motorcycles impounded for violating the lockdown measures in the two ebola hotspot districts of Mubende and Kassanda.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the motorcycles were impounded along with five vehicles.

"As you are all aware, we have entered day two of the 21 day lockdown in the districts of Mubende and Kassanda to help curb the spread of ebola in their respective districts and around the country," he said

Since the president imposed the lockdown, Enanga revealed that government has deployed various security teams in the two districts who are coordinating their activities with the district task forces.

He said that so far, the joint security forces have managed to restrict movement into and out of the two districts an action that will go on until the virus is contained.

Although movement is restricted, Enanga said some people have adamantly ignored some guidelines such as; stay-at-home orders during curfew times, avoiding public and private transport within the districts (including boda bodas, taxis and buses.

"We continue to punish offenders with arrests, fines and penalties as a way of bringing the virus under control. In the last two days, a total of 222 boda boda motorcycles, were impounded and five motor vehicles impounded for flouting the curfew provisions," Enanga said.

The riders have since been released on police bond but their motorcycles are still parked at different police stations until fines are fully paid.