Kenya: Interior Cs Nominee Kithure Kindiki Says He is Worth Sh544 Million

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has revealed that his net worth is Sh544 million which is a summation of various assets he has amassed as a politician and a businessman.

While appearing before the National Assembly appointment committee during his vetting Tuesday, he outlined that Sh165 million is made of income from rental assets, Sh50 million in cash deposits while the rest is invested in shares and deposits.

Kindiki told the 21- member committee chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula that his income over time has been generated from his 22-year practice as an advocate and businesses.

He also attributed his wealth from working as a consultant in local and international firms which include the United Nation.

Kindiki has served as Senator for Tharaka-Nithi, a post he's held in 2013 and 2017 polls.

He clinched the seat on his first attempt at elective politics.

He was then elected the first leader of Majority in the Senate, a position he held until he became the Deputy Speaker after the 2017 general elections.

He was de-whipped from the position in 2020, a casualty of the fall-out between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his then deputy Ruto.

Before joining politics, he served as a lecturer at Moi and Nairobi universities and started his teaching career in 1999 as a Law lecturer at Moi University.

In 2004 he joined the University of Nairobi where he served until 2005 when he returned to Moi to head the department of Public Law.

He served as Secretary of the National Cohesion in the Ministry of Justice soon after the 2008 post-election violence and was instrumental in the drafting of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

However, he resigned after three months and accused the government of lacking political will to resettle hundreds of thousands of people who were displaced by the 2007/08 post-poll skirmishes.

He was thrown into public limelight when Ruto appointed him to his legal team when he faced crimes against humanity charges at the ICC.