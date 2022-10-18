Kenya: Kindiki Was Not Shocked When He Missed Out Deputy President Slot

18 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The nominee for Interior Cabinet Secretary post Kithure Kindiki says he was not shocked when his nomination as Deputy President was revoked in favour of Rigathi Gachagua.

Appearing before the National Assembly Appointment Committee Tuesday, Kindiki described it as a privilege to even be on the shortlist for the post.

He stated that there are no hard feelings between him and Gachagua whom he pledged to work with closely in the dispensation of his duties.

"I have no problem submitting to authority, that is the easiest thing. My friend Rigathi Gachagua who is now the Deputy President of Kenya is my boss and I have no problem working with him or under him together with President Ruto," he stated.

He further pointed out that during his tenure, he will undertake all his duties with humility.

"I will not be proud or arrogant because I believe the ultimate trait of leadership is humility, this is not cowardice. I will be extremely firm but ruthless to the lawbreakers to ensure the country is secure," he stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X