South Africa: Seventh Suspect Arrested In Winnie Mandela Museum Project Fraud Case

A 41 year-old suspect has appeared before the Welkom Magistrate's Court facing charges of fraud and theft in the Winnie Mandela Museum project.

Free State Hawks spokesperson, Captain Christopher Singo, said the suspect was arrested on 14 October at OR Tambo International Airport by the border police.

"This comes after a warrant of arrest was issued against him by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Welkom.

"It is alleged that during the period of January 2008 until December 2010, money was allocated to the Brandfort Museum project, popularly known as the Winnie Mandela Museum, by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture."

Singo said the money that was allocated was allegedly misused and the service providers were appointed without following the proper procurement processes.

"The project was coordinated by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and Lejweleputswa District Municipality. As a result of these fraudulent activities, the department suffered a total loss of more than R700 000."

The matter was then reported to the Hawks for further investigation.

Meanwhile his co-accused -- Tsoareli Malakoane (56), Nontsikelelo Eunice Aaron (55), Lebogang Aubrey Sebeela (47), Monyane Matthews Sefantse (53), Errens Lodewikus Celliers (80) and Sithiwe Thubane (47) -- were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 and they appeared in court on Wednesday, 21 September 2022.

Their case was remanded to Friday, 11 November 2022.