South Africa: Collect Your Chronic Medication At The Post Office

18 October 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has encouraged the public to make use its services for the collection of chronic medication from their branches.

"The service is aimed at patients who live or work closer to a post office [instead of] a government clinic. The main benefit of the service is longer service hours. Post office branches are open until 5pm on weekday and until 12:30pm on Saturday," Sapo said on Tuesday.

The collection service is available at 342 post offices in all provinces except the Western Cape.

These post offices were selected because they comply with the requirements of the Department of Health.

Sapo said medication that requires specialised storage, such as cold storage, cannot be collected from one of their branches.

"Patients of government clinics, who would like to collect their medication from their local post office, should arrange it with their clinic. The Department of Health sends the patient a SMS when the medication is ready for collection and patients have 14 days to collect it before the medication is returned to the Department of Health," Sapo said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X