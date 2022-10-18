South Africa: Transnet, Union Come to Three-Year Wage Agreement for Striking Workers

Cape Town — Employer Transnet says it will now be focusing on clearing any backlogs across its port and rail systems after reaching a three-year wage agreement with the United National Transport Union (Untu), Eye Witness News reports. The deal includes a 6% increase in year one, a 5.5% increase in year two, and a 6% increase in year three. Untu has been striking for almost two weeks.

The Transnet strike has battered the economy and has impacted heavily on the transporting of goods across the country and abroad.

Hardest hit has been the fruit exporting sector, and the mining sector.

Members of Satawu - the other union in Transnet - are still holding out for at least a 12% increase for its members. It said the Untu agreement is a "betrayal" of the workers.