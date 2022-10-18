South Africa: Transnet, Union Come to Three-Year Wage Agreement for Striking Workers

18 October 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — Employer Transnet says it will now be focusing on clearing any backlogs across its port and rail systems after reaching a three-year wage agreement with the United National Transport Union (Untu),  Eye Witness News  reports. The deal includes a  6% increase in year one, a 5.5% increase in year two, and a 6% increase in year three. Untu has been striking for almost two weeks.

The Transnet strike has battered the economy and has impacted heavily on the transporting of goods across the country and abroad.

Hardest hit has been the fruit exporting sector, and the mining sector.

Members of Satawu - the other union in Transnet - are still holding out for at least a 12% increase for its members. It said the Untu agreement is a "betrayal" of the workers.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X