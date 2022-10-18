South Africa: Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone Promotes Economic Growth

The Coega Development Corporation has outlined progresss made by the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ) project, which includes job creation, training opportunities as well as opportunities for small businesses.

"Since the start of the construction process, 4 848 direct jobs and 1 225 indirect jobs have been created. Currently, 11 factories have been constructed, with nine factories that are operational whilst the balance of the construction phase has reached commissioning phase for other facilities/services," the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) said on Monday.

Work on the multi-billion-rand project began in August 2020 at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As of September 2022, 236 small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) were beneficiaries to the R971 million worth of opportunities. Internships on built environment and associated disciplines stand at 85, SMME accredited training at 307, and human capital technical training at 1 019," the CDC said.

The current expenditure on the project is at 82% of the revised R4.3billion budget. In 2021 alone, approximately 91 hectares of development had taken place.

TASEZ is known as Africa's first Automotive City and a preferred investment destination for the automotive industry on the African continent. Its proximity to an established automotive industry in Tshwane allows for increased economies of scale and scope, thereby lowering the cost of doing business.

The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) offers world-class customised solutions, incentives, support services and systems for manufacturers seeking excellence, and a productive and progressive location.

"The multi-billion-rand project is widely regarded as a turning point in how SEZs must be owned and operated - owing to its proven record of effective public/private partnerships, contribution to the local economy, and speed, innovation, and quality in infrastructure project management.

"Delivering this fast-tracked project triggered the best of Coega's integrated capability, wherein much of the design process was coordinated virtually due to COVID-19 level 5 restrictions," the CDC said.

As the implementing agent of choice for TASEZ, Coega has proven the value of its 23 years' experience managing complex and mega infrastructure projects.

"The only Ford-owned Frame Line in the world is located in the TASEZ. The Ford Frame main facility built up area measuring 102,344 m2 recently won a Consulting Engineers South Africa (CESA) AON Excellence Award, while CDC Project Manager, Tim Ter Haar, (now deceased) was honoured with a lifetime industry achievement award.

"The TASEZ project is expected to have far-reaching economic impacts, specifically in creating new momentum for the development of the Gauteng-Eastern Cape freight rail corridor.

"With over 162.6 hectares, TASEZ offers direct and ready linkages to regional and international markets, making exports to the Southern African Development Community easy," the CDC said.

TASEZ is a key driver of economic growth in the City of Tshwane and the rest of the Gauteng province, to promote economic development for SMMEs and to create decent employment in the region.

"It is leading the way in advancing the continent's industrial revolution and creating meaningful opportunities for people and business. Furthermore, TASEZ provides unparalleled connectivity and harmony between the living city, green city and the productive city of Tshwane including an array of state-of-the-art modern infrastructure and facilities," the CDC said.