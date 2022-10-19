Rwanda: Public Reacts to Rejected Bill for 15-Year-Olds' Access to Contraceptives

The rejection of the proposed bill to provide access to contraceptive services for children (girls) aged from 15 has spurred mixed reactions from the public, with many citing that accessing family planning methods and information is not a favour but a right.

Others, though, hailed the move noting that a lot has to be considered including the risky side effects of contraceptives on their (girls) young bodies.

Various social activists, feminists, parents and students took to their social media pages to express discontent describing the move as 'disappointing' and 'discouraging.'

"When adolescents have access to Sexual Reproductive Health Resources (SRHR) services, they have power to decide when to get pregnant. Even during rape, an adolescent will be able to prevent pregnancy. Adolescents who have access to technology are currently buying self-administered methods," Juliette Karitanyi, a gender activist, tweeted.

A one Ilaria Buscalgia also took to twitter and wrote; "Such a missed opportunity to advance SRHR for youth and particularly girls. Despite all research done over the years, discussed and presented, people keep being informed by conservative beliefs instead of evidence, what a shame."

People also made case for the rising number of teenage pregnancies every year, and cases of unsafe and illegal abortions, with some reasoning that this development could have been a potential solution to this issue.

"Then, what is going to be a solution to the out of control, extremely high teen pregnancy we are facing? I would think that everything else was tried and failed, and this was a last resort. They really need to reconsider this," Rwirima commented on twitter.

Nathalie Munyampenda, Chief Executive Officer at Kepler, also commented noting that, "Parliament really needs to communicate better. Root causes are important, and so what is Parliament suggesting? And the two absolutely can go hand in hand. Tackle root causes like poverty, punish rapists and address the elephant in the room: teenagers having sex."

"I believe, teenagers need some kind of protection and guidance about sex. How are we fixing the staggering teenage pregnancy issue in the country? Without sex education & contraception, we are 'selling our teens short' and we're certainly not fixing the issue at hand," Mireille Musaniwabo shared.

Fiona Kamikazi Rutagengwa, a communications specialist at I&M bank, in a tweet tagging Rwanda Parliament, said, "After rejecting this policy what is the right way of solving this problem? According to the rising statistics of teenage pregnancies reported in the past seven consecutive years, what can Rwandans do that has not been done?"

Nonetheless, part of the public welcomed the decision saying that 15-year- olds are young for contraceptives and thanked parliament for the move to reject the bill.

Lydie Mutesi Mwambali posted, "I can imagine a 15-year -old saying that they should put a sterilet for her because it has less negative effects. Or saying that she can't manage the pills instead they should give her injections. Can't we protect children from this stress? And educate them."

Alexis Nizeyimana posted saying, "Thank you Rwanda parliament. All problems will not be resolved robotically. I support this decision."

"These are young children who cannot even make their own decisions. Rwanda parliament thank you," Mfura N. Simon commented.

For Maniriho, "Contraceptives for 15 - year-olds are not good. It can get them involved in unprotected sex because they don't have what to worry about. We thank the members of parliament for rejecting this policy," he tweeted.