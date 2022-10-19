Rwanda: New Digital System to Monitor Performance of Judicial Officers

As part of efforts to further enhance delivery of justice, court officials will soon start to use a digital system dubbed, 'Judicial Management Performance System' (JMPS), designed to help monitor and improve performance.

In an Interview with The New Times, Court spokesperson Harrison Mutabazi said that JMPS will be used to monitor, digitally, the performance of all staff in the judiciary, including Judges and registrars.

"The system will capture all performance of the staff based on the time and quality of work delivered according to what was supposed to be done as well as their tasks," he said

In addition, Mutabazi pointed out that they anticipate this will increase the performance of all staff as well as provide accurate performance based on the system data instead of Human-based data as before.

Moreover, he said that they believe that the system will also help the institution in tracking the right places that need improvements or efforts with the justification of the system data.

Mutabazi also disclosed that JPMS has two modules one of which will be used by judges and court registrars where they will keep on working in the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) but their work will be directly transmitted to JPMS while others will be working in the system.

Another advantage of the system is that it will increase staff capacity and help in delivering timely justice saying that "Justice delayed is justice denied," He added.

Mutabazi said that currently the people involved are being trained to use it but the system will fully start operating next year.

In an interview with The New Times, Lawyer Sylvie Umwali said that this system will benefit a lot of the people who need court services in general, through improvement in receiving timely justice among other benefits.

Umwali said that for instance, this system will clearly show the time the case reached the judges' offices and the time registrars placed it for trial among other details and it will be hard for them to delay the process.