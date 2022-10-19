Rwanda: Teachers, Students Speak Out on Low TVET Enrolment

Recent information from Rwanda TVET Board shows that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) enrolment rate is at 31 per cent.

This indicates an apparent gap, seeing that the goal is to enrol 60 per cent of Nine Years Basic Education graduates into TVETs by 2024.

Among factors impacting TVET enrolment is the mind-set issue especially among students.

Ivan Rwema, 17, a senior five student pursuing Physics Chemistry and Biology (PCB), said that his negative perception towards technical and vocational courses is the reason he did not go for TVET.

"I used to think that only students with lower marks were placed in TVET schools. I later realised that those who graduate from such schools get more opportunities. I made up my mind and I am joining a TVET university," he said.

Peace Amata, 18, a senior six student, said that when she joined a TVET school, people discouraged her saying that such schools were for average performers.

"Some of my relatives showed me that my school was for students with low grades. But because I knew what I wanted, I went for it. They later understood and supported me," she shared.

Amata is pursuing computer applications and her goal is to become a software engineer.

As part of the strategies to offset the cost of TVET education and also increase enrolment for TVET schools, the government injected some Rwf5 billion in subsidies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This development, among other efforts, could be making impact, as TVET schools note that though there has been recent improvement in enrolment, with most students enrolling in their allocated schools.

Pie Nambajimana, head teacher of College la Lumière de Gashonga, said that they received 55 students out of 160 students placed in the school.

He said, "People's mind-sets have shifted for the better compared to the past years. It is no longer negatively impacting enrolment. The major problem today is the distance from schools to students' homes. Students change to nearer schools."

Nambajimana added that others choose different schools when they fail to get their preferred combinations.

"Our school has only one combination which might not be of interest to some students. But schools with many combinations have enrolled many students," he stated.

Adalbert Habumugisha, head teacher of Mibirizi St Augustin, indicated that 275 students reported to school out of the 450 placed there.

"The rate of student enrolment is increasing. Specifically, our school has an addition of 200 students compared to last year," he said.

Habumugisha also stated that, "People, especially parents no longer have a negative mindset about TVET schools like before. In fact, parents like the schools but do not easily get the combinations they want in the schools they want."

He also revealed that some of the students who change schools do so when they are changing from boarding to day schools or vice versa.