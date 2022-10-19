Rwanda: Soccer - Four Little-Known Diaspora Players Eligible to Play for Rwanda

In 2022, Times Sport started a series of unearthing unknown Rwandan players based abroad and bringing them to the limelight.

The players abroad series enabled Amavubi to acquire the likes of Sven Kalisa, Glen Habimana, Hakim Sahabo, Gilbert Ishimwe and Trey-Ryan Itangishaka, who were part of the players invited for Amavubi's friendly games in September 2022 against Equatorial Guinea and Saint Eloi Lupopo.

Times Sports again brings to you a new set of players living abroad who are eligible to play for Rwanda, if given chance.

-Ngabo Ndaziramiye (PK-35 FC, Finland)

This 19-year-old central midfielder features for PK-35 in the Finnish second tier league. Ngabo was groomed at the U-19 side of HJK where he was one of their key players before deciding to explore a new avenue in January 2022, by joining PK-35.

He was born in Finland to Rwandan parents and is yet to be capped at any level, internationally.

-Cedrick Banzi Mugisha (Rayo Vallecano, Spain)

The 25-year-old forward joined La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano in January 2021 though he has been restricted to only the second team. The talented attacker previously featured for FC Znovmo in the Czech Republic.

Born in Rwanda, Mugisha grew up in Spain and he is yet to be capped at any level by the two countries.

-Espoir Niyo Nsanzineza(Rapperswil Jona, Switzerland)

Born in Congo-Brazzaville to Rwandan parents, on December 2, 2003, Niyo grew up in Switzerland. He plays for FC Rapperswil-Jona.

He is a budding central midfielder who has already been tipped for greater success. Niyo is eligible to play for Rwanda, Switzerland and Congo.

-Noe Uwimana (Philadelphia Union, USA)

Uwimana plays for the U-17 team of Philadelphia Union but has already signed a pre-contract with Virginia Tech to move there in June 2023.

He was born in the American city of Richmond and already holds an American passport. But Uwimana is yet to be capped internationally at any level. He too is eligible to play, and shine, for Rwanda, if he wants.