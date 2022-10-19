Kenya: New DCI Boss Pledges to Be Firm and Fair in Duties

19 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — New Director of Criminal Investigations Amin Mohamed Ibrahim has pledged to be firm and fair in the execution of his mandate as he takes up his new role.

Amin who has taken oath of office has committed to lead the criminal investigative agency in the most professional manner and adhere to the law.

He has further committed to expedite the handling of pending cases and deliver justice to Kenyans.

Amin succeeds George Kinoti who resigned at the start of President William Ruto new administration.

Chief Justice Martha Koome on the other hand urged the new DCI boss to observe the rule of law as he conducts his investigation

Koome stated that Amin faces an uphill task in winning back public confidence.

Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow assured Kenyans that Amin is the right man for the job.

National Police Service Commission Chairman Eluid Kinuthia exuded confidence in Amin and urged them to address some of the complaints that have been leveled against his office.

