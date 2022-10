National residing in the Republic of South Sudan are continuing contribution to augment the National Fund to control COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Eritrean Embassy to the Republic of South Sudan, the nationals contributed 109 thousand 812 Dollars as well as 17 million 550 thousand South Sudanese Pound.

The Embassy also reported that previously the national have contributed 769 thousand Dollars as well as 35 million 170 thousand 800 South Sudanese Pound towards the same cause.