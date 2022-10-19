Sudan: White Nile State Bans Motorcycles, Kadamol, To Deter Banditry

Rabak — The White Nile state authorities in Sudan have issued a decree prohibiting the use of motorcycles and kadamol scarves that cover the face, in the localities of El Jebelein, El Salam, and Tandelti, in a move designed to reduce banditry in the localities.

This week, a joint meeting of the White Nile state government and the Security Committee, approved a number of temporary decrees, "to stave-off problems that occur from robberies perpetrated by bandits on motorcycle in these localities".

The decree also stipulated a ban on carrying knives in markets and other public places, also designed to reduce crime.