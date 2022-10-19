Somalia Welcome Positive Outcome From IMF Discussions

18 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Finance Minister Elmi Mohamud Nor lauded positive outcomes from Somalia and IMF discussions in Nairobi city, the state media reported.

"I welcome this positive outcome from the IMF discussions. We are making progress despite the global challenges; economic slowdown, rising inflation, and food prices," he said in a Twitter post.

Nor furthermore added: "Somalia is committed to continuing the successful implementations of economic reform program".

International Monetary Fund staff on Monday announced reaching a staff-level agreement with the Federal Government of Somalia.

This deal will allow the release of about $10 million to the nation, once approved by the board, according to the official statement from IMF.

