Kenya: Treasury Cs Nominee Njuguna Ndung'u Denies Claims Wife's Thailand Trip Funded By Imperial Bank

18 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The nominee for Treasury Cabinet Secretary post Njuguna Ndung'u has denied claims that his wife's Thailand holiday trip was funded by Imperial Bank.

Appearing before the National Assembly Appointments Committee Tuesday, Ndung'u stated that he trip was funded privately through an agent.

The former CBK Governor further stated that the Bank did not collapse during his tenure.

"Imperial bank did not collapse under my tenure as CBK governor. Regarding the whole issue of the Imperial bank and my wife's trip to Thailand, we paid an agent at the resort directly for that trip. I paid for that holiday for my wife," he stated.

