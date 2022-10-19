South Africa: Eskom to Implement Stage 3 Load Shedding

While load shedding was reduced from Stage 4 to Stage 2 until 5am this morning, Stage 3 load shedding will kick in this afternoon.

"Load shedding Stage 3 will resume at 4pm until midnight on Wednesday and be repeated on Thursday. Stage 2 will then be implemented from 4pm until midnight on Friday," Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility will publish a further update on Friday afternoon, or as soon as any further significant changes occur.

It said that since Monday morning, a unit each at Duvha, Medupi as well as three units at Kendal power stations have returned to service.

A generation unit each at Arnot, Camden, Tutuka and Kusile power stations remain out of service following breakdowns.

"Load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns," said Eskom.