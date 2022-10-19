South Africa: Eskom to Implement Stage 3 Load Shedding

19 October 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

While load shedding was reduced from Stage 4 to Stage 2 until 5am this morning, Stage 3 load shedding will kick in this afternoon.

"Load shedding Stage 3 will resume at 4pm until midnight on Wednesday and be repeated on Thursday. Stage 2 will then be implemented from 4pm until midnight on Friday," Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility will publish a further update on Friday afternoon, or as soon as any further significant changes occur.

It said that since Monday morning, a unit each at Duvha, Medupi as well as three units at Kendal power stations have returned to service.

A generation unit each at Arnot, Camden, Tutuka and Kusile power stations remain out of service following breakdowns.

"Load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns," said Eskom.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X