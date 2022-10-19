Kenya: Ganda Family Applies To Drop Murder Case Against Cabinet Secretary Nominee Aisha Jumwa

Nairobi — The family of a man in Malindi's Ganda ward who was killed in a confrontation with Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa has applied to drop the murder case against the vocal politician.

Jumwa was charged alongside her bodyguard Geoffrey Okuto in 2020 over the murder of Michael Ngumbao Jola.

The decision to withdraw charges against the former Malindi MP was communicated to a Mombasa court on Tuesday.

"The victim's family was desirous of having the matter settled out of court considering that the second accused was not the principle offender in this matter," Senior State Counsel Vivian Kambaga told the High Court.

"The ODPP has received this prayers and it's being considered at the moment, and we will be able to come back to you with an informed decision and next course of action," she added.