Kenya: Aisha Jumwa on Her D - Grade - I'm A Role Model To Many Girls Who Should Not Lose Hope In Life

Nairobi — Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa has defended her D minus KCSE grade, saying she remains a role model to many girls.

Jumwa says her success in life despite having failed in the secondary school examinations is a true testimony that anyone can make it.

Jumwa said she should be congratulated for her achievement, and explained that it wasn’t easy to manage the D minus grade because she enrolled herself back to school after dropping out in Form 2.

“I had to take myself to class after dropping in form 2 and I think that’s not a qualification to judge Aisha Jumwa on sitting in the cabinet. The person who nominated me to this position did his due diligence and saw that I am fit if approved by parliament,” she added, warning, “No one should lose hope for failing in school, I am sure I am a role model to many girls out there that despite getting a D minus in KCSE, one can still succeed.”

Aisha’s academic qualifications had been questioned by Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing who wondered how she attained a degree having scored a D minus in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

“Can you really get a D minus and get a degree? Pkosing wondered before he was interrupted by Women MPs taking part in the vetting process including Mary Emase (Teso South) and Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu) who came to Aisha’s defense, saying the question on her academic qualification was unfair.

According to the two MPs, nominees who had so far appeared before the committee were not deeply scrutinized about their education.

“It’s important to remain consistent, we were not detailed including asking high school grades when we were vetting other nominees let’s not harass her,” Emase stated.

Deputy Speaker Boss Shollei also defended her saying, “I know people who have joined university having gotten very low grades in KCSE, so let’s also put that into perspective.”

Jumwa told the vetting committee that she is worth Sh100 million, mainly from her pension.

When tasked to break down her wealth, Jumwa said her houses in Nairobi and Malindi are worth Sh85 million.

“I have a house in Nairobi and Malindi which are worth Sh85 million and the rest is from my other hustles,” she said, adding that she also has two motor vehicles and a motorcycle whose value were not immediately revealed.

“I am a hustler, I have many hustlers,” she said.