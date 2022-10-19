Kenya: Ruto Transmits Koome's Name To Parliament For Consideration as IG

Nairobi — President William Ruto has submitted the name of the Inspector General of Police nominee Japhet Koome to the Senate for consideration.

House Temporary Speaker Veronicah Nduati on Tuesday conveyed the message of President Ruto to the House, effectively setting the stage for the vetting process.

She transmitted Koome's name to the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations which will jointly conduct the approval hearings with their counterparts in the National Assembly - Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs.

"That, the Chairpersons of the two committees will Co-Chair the joint sittings and the Secretariat will comprise officers of the two Houses," Nduati said.

The Joint Committee will have 28 days from when it first meets to consider Koome's suitability.

The Committee will either approve or reject the nomination of Koome who will succeed Hillary Mutyambai who resigned in September due to health reasons.

One of the Deputy Inspector General, Noor Gabow, is currently acting in the post.

Mutyambai had served in the position since 2019 when he was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On concluding the vetting exercise, the Committees shall submit a joint report to the respective Houses for debate.

The Speaker of the National Assembly shall then notify the President of the decision of the Parliament.

If Parliament approves Koome's nomination, the President shall appoint him within seven days of receiving communication to that effect.

And in the event of a rejection, the Speaker of the National Assembly will request the President to nominate a fresh person.

Consequently, the President shall within seven days, submit to Parliament a fresh nomination from among the persons already shortlisted and forwarded by the Commission.

Koome is currently the Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo.