Kenya: I Am Worth Sh750 Million, Moses Kuria Tells MPs Vetting Team

Nairobi — Trade Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary nominee Moses Kuria says he is worth Sh750 million.

Appearing before the National Assembly Appointment Committee Tuesday, Kuria stated that his wealth comprises of Real Estate, companies, business concerns in the manufacturing sector and Fintech.

"My financial net worth is 750 million. My net worth comprises of real estate developments, shares held in unrelated companies in my business concerns, in manufacturing, in fintech and in the energy sector," he stated.

The Formerly Gatundu South MP has been associated with political controversy as he has been referred as a loose cannon with court cases on his neck.

He was last year charged with assault but was set free after the case was dropped.

The nominee who is not new to controversy, is accused of attacking a woman last month in December, 2019 under unclear circumstances.

According to reports, the incident happened right inside the Inooro FM radio studios in Nairobi, during a political talk show.

Kuria who was arrested was freed on a Sh20,000 police bond after attempts to have him freed on a Sh50,000 cash bail obtained from Principal Magistrate Cheruiyot failed.

Before him, the nominee for Energy David Chirchir revealed that he is only worth Sh482 million.

Chirchir who unveiled the details during his vetting for Cabinet Secretary slot by the National Assembly appointment committee mentioned that the accumulation of his wealth was mainly from his farm and rental assets.

In the self declaration home tabled before the committee shows that his prestigious resident home at Spring Valley was valued at Sh35 million while his rental property in Westlands valued at Sh50 million, this being part of his Sh482 million net worth.

"My anticipated source of income is Sh12M which is channeled through the farm and rentals," Chirchir stated.