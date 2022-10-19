Uganda: Nambooze Says Mao is Now "Frozen" Politically

19 October 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The Mukono Municipality MP, Betty Nambooze has said Norbert Mao, the Democratic Party (DP) president general, is now finished politically and that there is nothing new Ugandans should expect from him.

Nambooze, speaking on NBS TV's Barometer show, claimed that Mao is at a level she called "absolute zero" after President Museveni said the Memorandum of Understanding that NRM signed with DP in July this year did not include any agreement on political transition.

Nambooze said if there were to be a transition, there should be a national conference and national agenda, and then people would agree on who should be in charge.

"When the DP members went into an agreement with NRM, they thought people would go to court, but people instead chose to give them contempt. They are now sweating with their things," she said.

She urged Ugandans not to believe the so called transition talk, adding that as a country we have many problems that need to be addressed first than engaging in such a debate which will not immediately bear fruits.

Gerald Siranda, DP secretary general said Ugandans should not worry because peaceful transition takes time but it can be achieved.

"We can even agree to let Museveni run for another term, but we need to have a structure. All in all, we need a peaceful transition of power. It might take three years, five years or even ten years," he said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X