Uganda: Man Gets 3 Years in Prison for Borrowing Army Uniform to Surprise Girlfriend

19 October 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Arafat Nzito

The General Court Martial presided over by Brig.Gen. Freeman Mugabe has sentenced a man to three years in prison for borrowing a UPDF uniform to surprise his girlfriend.

The man identified as Ashraf Mugabe, 26 a resident of Lugoba Nabweru was sentenced on Tuesday October 18 to Kigo government prison.

The suspect was found in possession of a UPDF uniform and ranks on November 8, 2021 and was consequently arrested.

In his plea, he told court that he had a girlfriend who loved men in uniform which prompted him to borrow a uniform from his friend who is a soldier at Mbuya military barracks.

Mugabe pleaded guilty and asked court to give him a minimum sentence since he was a first time offender.

Brig. Gen Freeman Mugabe then sentenced him to three years in prison. But court deducted one year and three months he has spent on remand and sent him back to prison for two years and eight months.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X