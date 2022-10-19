Uganda: I Like Besigye, Unlike Bobi Wine - Muhoozi

19 October 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has expressed a liking for opposition strongman Dr Kizza Besigye while at the same time confirming his dislike for President Museveni's recent rival, National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Gen Muhoozi said that Dr Besigye is a leader who provides a few lessons to take away.

"Personally, I like Dr Kizza Besigye, He is an elder and we can learn a few things from him," he said of the man who has stood with his father a record four times.

On the other hand, Gen Muhoozi expressed dislike for Bobi Wine without necessarily mentioning why.

It should be noted that a number of times, Gen Muhoozi has tweeted in dislike for Bobi Wine and his methods, at one time insisting that no one will allow Bobi to become president.

Gen Muhoozi insisted that Bobi Wine's intentions to become president will be defeated in all aspects, claiming that the NUP leader is trying so much to be relevant.

Both Bobi Wine and Dr Kizza Besigye are yet to reply to the comments by gen Muhoozi.

Dr Besigye despite being originally on the same NRA team with Museveni and having served in government, broke away and formed the Reform Agenda pressure group before founding the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

The FDC provided competition for Museveni's NRM and at one-point situations turned worse when Dr Besigye was arrested alongside his son Anselm, he later escaped to exile after futile attempts to do so had been thwarted by the government.

Committed to the struggle consistently, Dr Besigye was towards the 2021 elections 'forced' to withdraw his intentions after members loyal to Bobi Wine and NUP harassed him to give way for a new face on the ballot.

Bobi Wine in an address during the DP reunion event castigated Dr Besigye for failing the opposition. He said that Besigye had failed to convince them that he does not believe in democracy while he stood several times and failed.

