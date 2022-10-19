Tanzania: Use Strategic Projects To Improve Well-Being - Prime Minister

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called on Tanzanians to take advantage of the opportunities provided by various strategic projects being undertaken by the sixth phase government to improve their well-being.

The Premier made the call yesterday while inspecting construction of the Mwanza Bus Terminal at Nyamhongolo and the ongoing construction of MV 'Hapa Kazi Tu', as part of his three-day working visit in Mwanza Region.

Equally, he used the platform to assure 'wananchi' that not a single strategic project will stall because the government is well placed and strategised well to accomplish them, including setting aside enough funds for them.

"Keep trusting your government because it is delivering," insisted the Prime Minister.

With the capacity to accommodate a total of 120 buses and 80 other cars, the construction of the bus terminal will cost 15bn/- upon completion at the end of this year.

He noted that Mwanza City Council is also expected to collect about 2.5bn/- in revenue annually from the state-of-the-art terminal that currently has reached 98 per cent.

Speaking about MV Mwanza Hapa Kazi Tu project, Mr Majaliwa expressed his satisfaction with the work done so far, however, he directed the constructor to ensure that the project is completed on time, while observing standards and value for money.

"I'm impressed with the pace of the project," said the Prime Minister.

On May 7th this year, Mr Majaliwa directed the Immigration Department in Mwanza Region to seize the passports of seven contactors from Gas Entec Building Engineering building the ship, which will ply in Lake Victoria over allegedly failing to honour the contract, including sub-contracting another company to do the job, and also cutting the workforce from 118 to just 22 currently on site.

Mr Majaliwa who addressed leaders and residents of the region after inspecting the building of the ship said the company has been paid 80 per cent upfront of the agreed payment, but construction work had only reached 55 per cent.

He said in accordance with the contract, the construction of the ship was supposed to have reached 95 per cent by that time.

"I have directed the regional head of the Immigration Force to seize their passports immediately and ensure nobody gets out of this region until the work of the ship building is completed. I'm told there are seven contractors but only three are here. Where are others? Find them," queried Mr Majaliwa.

"I have inspected the ship construction and I'm not satisfied with the progress. In their explanation, I have discovered that the contract we have entered with Gas Entec, the latter has sold its shares without notifying the government."

The construction of the MV Mwanza Hapa Kazi Tu which has a capacity of carrying 1,200 passengers and other 400 tonnes of cargo, is being implemented by South Korea's Gas Entec Ship-Building Engineering Co, Ltd at a cost of 97.5bn/-.

Speaking earlier, Deputy Minister for Works and Transport, Eng Godfrey Kasekenya said the contractor returned on May 16th this year, to continue with the project following directives from the Prime Minister.

He said so far the construction work has reached 73 per cent and by November 30th this year the vessel will be launched to water for finalising installing of other mechanical systems. He said the project will be fully operational in May 30th 2023.

On his side Sumve Member of Parliament, speaking on behalf of Mwanza Region legislators thanked the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for effectively implementing various development projects in the region including the construction of MV Hapa Kazi Tu.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister instructed the Director of the JUMEME Private Company, Ms Aida Kiyanga, who was assigned the task of supplying electricity to the islands of Ukara and Irugwa in Ukerewe District in Mwanza Region to provide information about the delay in the project.

Moreover, the PM said that the company was awarded tender by the government of supplying electricity to 289 households of Ukara and Irugwa islands within the district but its performance has been lackluster.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Premier said that such delays will not be tolerated by the government which intends to end the problem of electricity in the islands.

He issued the statement yesterday, during his visit to the island where he inspected the construction of the secondary school and received information on the construction of the Irugwa health centre.

He added that the government will continue to serve the people by providing funds to cover various development projects including health.

"The government dished out 500m/- to cover the construction of the health centre in Irugwa."

Speaking after inspecting the construction of the classrooms of Irugwa Secondary School, Mr Majaliwa congratulated the Principal of the school, Ms Leocadia Vedastus and Councillor of the Ward, Mr Sabato Joseph for the good management of the funds used for the project.

The PM was pleased with the spending of 120m/- disbursed by the government for the construction of six classrooms in the Irugwa Secondary School in Ukerewe District.