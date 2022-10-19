Tanzania: High Number of Eye Patients in Coast Region Raises Alarm

Kibaha — Reporting late for medical treatments and poor eating habits have been cited as factors contributing to the high number of eye patients in Coast Region in recent years, according to Regional Eye Coordinator Dr Eligreater Mnzava.

Currently, the region has 1,700 cataract patients, 310 patients with glaucoma (eye pressure) and others 450 with refractive errors problems.

She was speaking at the starting of three days eye clinic held at Tumbi Regional Referral Hospital over the weekend.

It was facilitated by Lions Club- Mzizima, whereby she mentioned that the three diseases were leading in the region and that majority of the patients were reporting to the hospitals when their conditions developed to a critical stage.

"There is an increasing number of individuals with eye diseases in our region in recent years due to various reasons including poor eating habits and reporting late for treatments.

However, we are working hard in collaboration with other stakeholders to deal with the problem," she said.

To overcome the problem, Dr Mnzava pointed out that her department has planned to conduct more outreach clinics and identify those who need immediate treatments including surgery as well as providing education and awareness on eye diseases and treatments.

There are also ongoing awareness classes on non-communicable diseases and benefits of eating healthy foods, which are conducted at the hospital.

"In addition to this, we are also focusing on secondary and primary schools, where there is increasing number of students with eye diseases nowadays," she added

For his part, Lions Club Second Vice-District Governor Mr Habil Khanbhai said that the team was expecting to attend to 700 patients in the three days.

"We are performing eye surgeries, doing eye testing, checking for blood pressure and diabetes, providing eye glasses and drugs- all free of charge," he said.