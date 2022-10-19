Tanzania: Young Africans, UNICEF Sign Six-Month Deal

18 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Young Africans have sealed a six-month contract with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) targeting to promote awareness on COVID-19 vaccination and education on Ebola disease.

In his reaction after sealing the deal on Tuesday afternoon in Dar es Salaam, the club's president Hersi Said narrated that it is another milestone for them to partner with a renowned international humanitarian organisation.

"We are known as citizens team and our philosophy is to be part and parcel of problem solving of different challenges facing community members," he says.

On her part, UNICEF representative Fatimata Baladi says Yanga have shown the importance of sports in eliminating setbacks available in health sector.

"This partnership will help 25 million fans in the country to get reliable information about Covid-19 and Ebola virus to protect themselves," she says.

Also, the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andre Mtine hailed the move saying it is historical for the club and will cooperate well to fulfill its objectives.

"As a club, it is our responsibility to engage in activities which have direct impact on lives of people," he said.

