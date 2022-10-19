Tanzania: FIFA Women's World Cup - Tanzania Advance Into Quarterfinals After 1-1 Draw

Tanzania's Serengeti Girls have made it into the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA Women's World Cup after finishing group D as runners-up.

They have managed to hold Canada to a 1-1 draw in their final match of the group at A Y Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai, India on Tuesday evening.

It was Veronica Mapunda's 35th minute equalizer which sent the ladies into the quarterfinals.

Veronica scored after Canada defenders failed to clear the corner.

In the 17th minute, Amanda Allen scored with a spot kick and put Canada starlets lead which lasted for only 20 minutes.

The result has seen them scooping second place on the log with four points hence cruising to the last eight of the contests.

Japan have also advanced after beating France 2-0 in another group D last game hence the latter have won all their three games to pocket nine points.

Tanzania has therefore joined Nigeria as the two envoys to represent Africa continent after Morocco farewelled following a 4-0 loss from United States.

Nigeria will face United States whereas Tanzania will go head-to-head versus either Colombia or Brazil in a battle for the semi-finals space.

It is therefore a great achievement for Serengeti Girls who are featuring at the world cup stage for the first time hence a history in making.