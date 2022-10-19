Rwanda to Increase Rice Plantations By 5,000 Hectares

Rwanda is set to increase the scale of land on which rice is grown by 5,000 hectares to intensify production.

In a recent interview with The New Times, the Director General of Agriculture Value Chain Management and Trade at the Ministry of Agriculture, Octave Nshimiyimana, said that the government is in advanced stages of allocating an additional 5000 hectares to rice farming.

"We are set to increase the scale of land through incoming projects by preparing more marshlands to meet local demand," said Nshimiyimana.

The 5000 hectares which spread in different districts, including Kayonza, Nyagatare and part of Rusizi Districts among others

A rice farmer works in rice plantation at Bugarama wetland. Rwanda is set to increase the scale of land on which rice is grown by 5,000 hectares to intensify production.Sam Ngendahimana

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, presently Rwanda produces rice locally at 47 per cent what is required locally and depends on imports.

The rice processing forum, which is made up of 23 local factories, says their commitment to increase production will partly base sharing expertise and rice varieties.

According to Laurent Ndagijimana the head of the Rwanda Forum of Rice Mill (RFRM), "There are a lot of issues around rice farming which have so far been addressed but we are learning how production of rice and quality can be increased for local factories and have a significant impact on farmers."

He added that, "We are learning how we can decrease imports and get adequate local rice to Rwandans."