South Africa: Finally, Ex Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's Assets Seized In Reserve Bank Raid

Courtesy of Steinhoff International
Steinhoff International CEO Markus Jooste resigned with immediate effect after the retail giant's admission of financial irregularities that led to an investigation, and a drop of more than 90% in its shares (file photo).
19 October 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — In what is considered the biggest corruption case in the history of South Africa, furniture giant Steinhoff is alleged to have misrepresented its balance sheets to shareholders for a number of years - a discovery that led to the hasty exit of its CEO Markus Jooste on December 5, 2017. The scandal saw a 90% drop in the firm's share price.

After years of legal wrangling, the South African Reserve Bank on October 18, 2022 finally swooped on assets belonging to Jooste, Eye Witness News  reports.

Among the attached assets are the Lanzarac Wine Farm in Stellenbosch - swapped by its former owner, billionaire Christo Wiese, for shares in Steinhoff that proved to next to worthless, and a huge residence in the seaside town of Hermanus. Luxury vehicles, artwork and jewelry has also been seized.

Jooste was also slapped with a hefty fine for  insider trading  when he warned a friend a day before the Steinhoff saga was exposed, to sell his shares. The South African government convened several inquiries into Steinhoff. Many pension fund managers had invested in the firm, losing their members' pensions.

In 2021, German prosecutors completed their criminal investigation into balance sheet manipulation at Steinhoff, which had a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company was delisted from the exchange on April 29, 2022.

This is a developing story

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X