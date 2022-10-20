Kenya: Murkomen Says Construction of Roads Stalled as Contractors Were Not Being Paid

19 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Cabinet Secretary nominee for Transport and Public works Kipchumba Murkomen says construction of many roads have stalled because contractors were not being paid.

Speaking before the National Assembly Appointment Committee Wednesday, Murkomen stated that this is due to the fact that "we have committed that money to other sectors, or we bit more than we could chew."

He proposed the introduction of a road maintenance levy to guarantee a one-off infrastructure bond to be used to pay off all contractors.

