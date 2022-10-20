Kenya: Environment CS Nominee Soipan Tuya Says She is Worth Sh156 Million

19 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The nominee for Environment and Sanitation Soipan Tuya is worth Sh156 million in the revelation made before National Assembly Appointment Committee.

During her vetting for the Cabinet Secretary slot, Tuya elaborated that her net worth is a summation of assets in houses, rental apartments, savings in SACCOS and motor vehicles.

The former Narok Woman Representatives told Members of Parliament owns three houses in Nairobi, Narok Town and her rural home.

The fourth born out of seven siblings also owns rental apartments in Narok Town which contributes to her annual revenue every year.

"I anticipate my annual revenue from my gratuity from parliament as well as pension," Tuya told the committee chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X