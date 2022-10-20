Kenya: Environment CS Nominee Soipan Tuya Says She Will Prioritize Mau Forest Protection

Nairobi — Environment and Sanitation nominee Soipan Tuya has pledged to reinforce the progress made by his predecessors in the protection of the endangered Mau Forest.

Tuya who appeared before the National Assembly Appointment Committee for vetting assured that once approved, she will ensure the completion of the fencing of the water catchment whose first phase was concluded.

"We have already started the fencing of the Mau Forest and the first phase is done. I have looked into on the pending budget and the President is clear that it's a question of immediate action to complete the fencing," said Tuya.

The Environment Nominee told the committee that the efforts to protect the water catchment areas in the country will not only focus on the Mau Forest but it will focus on all areas across the country.

"Fencing will settle the question in terms of encroachment. This will not only be about the Mau but other forest which include the Mt Kenya forest and the Aberdares ranges," she said.

In 2021, the government commenced the erection an electric fence in part of the Mau Forest that was estimated to cost Sh73.8 million was expected to protect the forest from any form of destruction to enable it regenerate naturally.

In 2019, the government recouped over 44,000 hectares of the forest after they evicted 35,000 illegal settlers in the forest land.

The fencing of the water catchment area is targeted to happen in two phases with the first phase which is targeted to fence 30 hectares, already underworks.

The fencing process was implemented by Kenya Water Towers in collaboration with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

Maasai Mau is one of the 22 blocks forming the Mau Forest Complex which had been illegally encroached after ballooning of five adjacent group ranches during land sub-division.