Western Sahara: South Africa Vows 'Unapologetic' Support for Western Sahara Independence From Morocco

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed his government's "unapologetic" backing for the partially recognised Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in Western Sahara.

The disputed status of Western Sahara - a former Spanish colony considered a "non-self-governing territory" by the United Nations - has pitted Morocco against the Algeria-backed pro-independence Polisario Front since the 1970s.

During a visit to Pretoria by Polisario leader Brahim Ghali, President Ramaphosa said,"We are concerned about the silence that persists in the world about the struggle for self determination for the people of Western Sahara.

"We find that other struggles are articulated at a higher decibel ... and that is why as South Africans we are clear, we are firm and we are unapologetic in relation to our support for Sahrawi people," he added.

Drawing comparison with South Africa's fight against white minority apartheid regime, Ramaphosa called the pro-independence movement's struggle "just, noble and honourable."

Once again, I wish to thank President Brahim Ghali for the fruitful discussions we have had this morning, and assure him of the continued support of the government and people of South Africa for the struggle of the people of Western Sahara.https://t.co/buOa6tFuGc-- Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 18, 2022

Decades of simmering conflict

The Polisario Front is campaigning for an independent state in Western Sahara - a vast stretch of phosphate-rich desert that was controlled by Spain betwen 1884 and 1975.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Western Sahara External Relations South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Polisario proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in 1976, placing it in direct conflict with Morocco, which considers the Western Sahara to be part of its own territory.

Rabat controls nearly 80 percent of the region and is pushing for autonomy under its sovereignty.

The international community has long backed a referendum to be held to decide the Western Sahara's status, but Morocco rejects any vote in which independence is an option.

The kingdom argues that only the granting of autonomy is on the table for the sake of regional security.

The SADR is a member of the African Union and says it has been recognised by more than 80 countries.

The dynamics of the long-simmering conflict changed in 2020 when then US president Donald Trump recognised Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for the kingdom's normalisation of relations with Israel.