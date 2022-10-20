Somalia: Somali Troops Take Villages From Al-Shabaab

The government forces have wrestled control of a number of villages from the Al-Shabab following an operation assisted by local militia.

Early on Wednesday morning, the troops moved into Warkulan, Bakajeh, Galef, War-Isse, Qordhere, and Jilabley located on Jowhar-Raga-El highway in the Middle Shabelle region.

Al-Shabaab militants left the areas before the arrival of the SNA, and there was no confrontation during the takeover, which took place in a peaceful manner.

Somali soldiers along with allied militia are making efforts to dislodge Al-Shabaab from the remaining areas under its control. The government claims victory over the current war.