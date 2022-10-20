Somalia: Somali Troops Take Villages From Al-Shabaab

19 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The government forces have wrestled control of a number of villages from the Al-Shabab following an operation assisted by local militia.

Early on Wednesday morning, the troops moved into Warkulan, Bakajeh, Galef, War-Isse, Qordhere, and Jilabley located on Jowhar-Raga-El highway in the Middle Shabelle region.

Al-Shabaab militants left the areas before the arrival of the SNA, and there was no confrontation during the takeover, which took place in a peaceful manner.

Somali soldiers along with allied militia are making efforts to dislodge Al-Shabaab from the remaining areas under its control. The government claims victory over the current war.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X