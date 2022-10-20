Kenya: Nairobi Assembly Speaker Ng'ondi Says Azimio Has Majority in House

Nairobi — Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Ken Ngondi has ruled that the Azimio One Kenya coalition party is the majority in the house, days after both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza claimed majority.

While making the ruling, Ngondi noted that Azimio one Kenya coalition party has a total of 67 members while Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the second largest coalition party has a total of 53 members.

Three MCAs are independent.

Following the ruling, Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok is the Majority Leader. deputized by Laini Saba MCA John Musila.

The list read by the Speaker,Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto is the Majority Whip, deputized by Upper Savannah MCA Elijah Stazo.

Nominated MCA Catherine Okoth was appointed to represent Azimio at the Nairobi County Assembly Service Board.

Waithaka MCA Antony Kiragu is now the Minority leader and South B MCA Waithera Chege is his deputy.

Umoja One MCA Mark Mugambi is the minorty Whip, and Nominated MCA Joyce Muthoni is his deputy, while Mlango Kubwa MCA Susan Makungu has been nominated to the County Assembly Service Board.