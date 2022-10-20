Kenya: Drama at Meru County as MCAs Stage Walkout During Governor Mwangaza's Inaugural Address

19 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — There was drama at the Meru County Assembly Wednesday when ward representatives ganged up against Governor Kawira Mwangaza whose address they declined.

The ward representatives accused the Governor of being disrespectful and rude to them since taking over office.

They also accused the county chief of failing to give them an audience despite multiple attempts to resolve their grievances.

"Hatutaki, tumekataa (We don't want)," the MCAs could be heard chanting as Mwangaza attempted to calm them down and allow her to address them in her inaugural address.

Despite the walkout, Mwangaza remained adamant and proceeded with her speech where she addressed an empty chamber amid chants from MCAs who congregated outside.

And when she was done, the MCAs chanted "Kawira bye, bye, bye" as she boarded her official vehicle.

Mwangaza's reign has been characterized by drama after she retained her husband Murega Baicu to run some of the county affairs as the Youth Patron and Hustlers' Ambassador with no pay.

"This office will not have a salary, neither will it have allowances. This office will be held by the first gentleman of the county," she stated.

The couple is always together in official functions, sparking protests from locals and the MCAs.

