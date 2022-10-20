Kenya: Health CS Nominee Susan Nakhumicha is Worth Sh101 Million

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary nominee Susan Nakhumicha Wafula has put her net worth at Sh101 million.

She made the the revelation during her approval hearing by the National Assembly Appointment Committee on Wednesday.

Nakhumicha's wealth is mostly a summation of immovable assets which include parcel of lands in different part of the country and rental apartments.

"My net worth of a town house and rental apartments in Syokimau.I have land in Kangundo, Bungoma, Transnzoia, Kakamega and shares and deposits in Waumini and UN women.I have dividends from Cooperative Bank of Kenya," she said.

Her political ambitions have seen her attempt for the Trans-Nzoia woman representative seat in 2022 but emerged third.

Currently is the Ford-Kenya party national vice chairperson for the women, youth and children docket.

Her profile shows she has extensive experience in procurement and supply chain management.

She says has the ability to improve the supply chain performance in four key areas: efficiency, reliability, resilience and sustainability.

Preceding her appointment by Ruto, she served as Head of Supply for the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Global Programme for Research and Training.

The UCSF partners with health stakeholders in solving the challenges of infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.