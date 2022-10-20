Kenya: I Will Break Afya House Mafia Cartels, Health CS Nominee Nakhumicha Tells MPs

Nairobi — The nominee for Health Susan Nakhumicha has vowed to be ruthless with the cartels in the cabinet docket that have proved to be insurmountable for her predecessors, if approved.

Nakhumicha told Members of Parliament during her vetting before the committee for appointment that she has had experience dealing with cartels on a small scale in the supply chain management in the health sector.

"I am looking like I am too weak to handle the cartels but I would like to assure that this are people I have worked with just on a small scale but now it will be on a national scale," she stated.

The health nominee outlined that already she's armed with a strategy which involves a two thronged approach that involves process alongside procedure and rules alongside regulation.

"I am very sure we will break the cartels but I will seek support of members through bills and acts because if health is working even the health of those cartels is taken care of," Nakhumicha stated.

The Ministry of Health has been bedeviled with corruption scandals close to every financial year which include the Kemsa scandal, mobile clinics scandals among others.