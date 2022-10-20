Kenya: Gachagua Says Ruto's Administration to Address Historical Injustices

Nandi — The Kenya Kwanza administration has pledged to address historical injustices in all parts of the country, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

Speaking during the 117th memorial of Nandi leader and former freedom fighter Koitalel Arap Samoei, Gachagua said the government will listen to Kenyans facing land and other injustices and ensure justice is served.

Gachagua was responding to concerns raised by the Talai clan from Nandi County and other leaders from the greater Rift Valley who cited unresolved issues of land.

"The new government is keen to move away from the culture of inflicting pain and suffering on innocent citizens," said Gachagua.

During the meeting held at the Bears Club Nandi Hills Town dozens of leaders from the greater Rift Valley urged the new regime to help ensure vast lands under control of multinational revert to the landless local.

Gachagua promised to hold talks with Talai elders and leaders from the areas to come up with lasting solutions.

The DP later laid a wreath at the Koitalel Mausoleum in Nandi town, where the remains of the freedom fighter lie.

Gachagua said Kenya will be a nation of free people and economically empowered nation of great heroes and heroines.

"We have the moral duty and obligation to hand to the next generation a greater nation than we received,"he said.

The Deputy President said Governments exist to serve the people.

"We meet here to celebrate a great man who lived and believed in freedom and in the future of the Nandi people and in the greater good of his people," said Gachagua.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang said Talai clans remained landless after British multinational tea companies allienated most of their lands.

The companies pays Sh100 per acre yearly with the county raking Sh13 million only .

"We have lot of historical issues that need be addressed and we need your support," said Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago

Governor Wesley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu) and Dr Eric Mutai(Kericho) also expressed same sentiments.

Also present were Senator Hillary Sigei (Bomet), Aron Cheruiyot (Kericho), John Methu (Nyandarua), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet).

MPs Abraham Kirwa (Mosop), Josses Lelmengit (Emgwen), Benard Kitur (Nandi Hills), Cynthia Muge (Nandi), DG Yulita Cheruiyot, Paul Biego (Chesumei), Marriane Kitany (Aldai), Julius Melly (Tinderet), David Kiplagat (Soy), Julius Ruto (Kesses), Johanna Ng'eno (Emurua Dikir).

Kitur asked for compensation to the victims of historical injustices.

The Deputy President visited Aldai technical training institute(handing over hustlers tools of trade),EMCEA Center Nandi hills,Opened a laboratory Complex at Kapsabet girls high school.

The Koitalel Samoei's story, the renowned Nandi Orkoiyot, remains great in the history of the Kalenjin nation especially the Nandi Sub tribe.

After the gruesome murder of Samoei in 1905, the British colonialists chopped off his head and fingers and took his leadership regalia, which included a headgear, a spear, a sword and a pair of leather sandals.

Elders demanded for return of the late chief's head which they claimed was taken to British museum.

They also urged for recognition of the Talai clan by the new regime. - DPPs