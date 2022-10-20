Morocco: Marrakech, Rabat to Host CAF Women's Champions League

Marrakech and Rabat have been confirmed as the two venues that will host the second edition of the CAF Women's Champions League from October 30 to November 13, 2022.

The matches will be played at Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium (Rabat) and Grand Stade in Marrakech.

The final of the tournament will take place in the mythical Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, the same venue that hosted the final of the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 on July 23, in Rabat. - Cafonline