Tanzania: Zitto Hails Suluhu's Reconciliation Drive

ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe has applauded President Samia Suluhu Hassan's efforts to keep Tanzanians united regardless of ideological differences.

"My presence in this meeting is a clear indication that political reconciliation is your priority; you are looking at Tanzanians as one, neither as individuals nor their political affiliations," Mr Zitto said at a public meeting at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma Region on Tuesday.

Mr Zitto stated that President Samia's work since assuming the top office, whether by meeting with political parties one by one with their leaders or through the task force to coordinate the views of the stakeholders of Multi-Party Democracy, has resulted in a very stable political situation in the country.

According to the former legislator, stability greatly aids in stimulating development efforts.

"There is no other way to move our country forward without having in place national reconciliation, and for that, I congratulate and thank you on behalf of all of the country's political leaders," he said.

The opposition leader urged President Samia not to halt political reform efforts, since, in her article in commemorating the 30th anniversary of the multi-party system on July 1, this year, she explained her 4R philosophy, an abbreviation of Reconciliation, Resiliency, Reforms, and Rebuilding, to keep the nation together and strengthen unity.

"You can do everything in this country for development, but generations will remember you for your ideas and what you're doing... what you've explained in the 4R, is a way to show how you commit to a united country," Mr Zitto said.

Mr Zitto also acknowledged the government's efforts to ensure that Tanzanians have health insurance, stating that ACT-Wazalendo has seen a bill that has been tabled in the Parliament for Universal Health Insurance (UHI), saying they have some inputs to make.

"We have seen the bill and have already completed our analysis. We will submit our recommendations to the government to improve the bill.

"We believe that if we pool our resources together, we will be able to devise something that will yield greater benefits to our people," he said.

Speaking about Kigoma Region, Mr Zitto, who at different occasions served as legislator of Kigoma North and later Kigoma Urban, said the region is making great strides in development but requested the government to complete the Katosho Dry Port project.

"Along with the efforts that are being made to bring Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), as well as connecting the region to the national grid, I am asking the Ministry of Works and Transport to complete the Katosho Dry Port project because it will make the region Cost Insurance and Freight (CIF) destination," said the ACT-Wazalendo leader.

CIF is the destination port or importer's country's port where the risk of goods is moved from the seller to the buyer. It is the nominated harbour that can be a commonly acknowledged place by both parties. The seller must carry out the freight proceedings till the destination port.

"My fellow Kigoma Region residents, our President has very good intentions, she has very big visions and aspirations, so welcome her, let's work with her, let's cooperate with her to bring change to the country," Mr Zitto said.

In her letter to mark 30 years of multiparty, President Samia said in building a better Tanzania she aspires to build a society of reconciliation and harmony.

"I wish to build unity regardless of our political, religious, ethnic and all other differences. This will be possible by building a society that enjoys equal rights before the law, without discrimination and that provides equal economic opportunities for all," the letter reads in part.