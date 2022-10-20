Rwanda: RwandAir Maiden Direct Flight to Heathrow Set for November

National carrier RwandAir says it will, effective November, 6, launch direct flights to London Heathrow, as the airline looks to cater for its growing demand.

Passengers traveling to London have been going through Brussels for the past five years.

The move, RwandAir noted, will see four direct flights a week, an increase from the airline's indirect three times a week service.

Flights are expected to depart Kigali every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 23:35pm, arriving in London at 06:20am the following morning.

The return flight departs the British capital at 20:30pm each Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, arriving at the Kigali International Airport at 07:00 the following morning.

"We are excited to launch direct flights to London, which are on sale from today, due to the popularity of our current services," said RwandAir's Chief Executive, Yvonne Manzi Makolo.

"The UK is an incredibly important market for us, and we know our customers will value the shorter flight times and increased connections that will be offered by the new service," she added.

RwandAir's new direct flights will increase access for visitors looking to see the country's famous mountain gorillas, experience Rwanda's majestic scenery, or go on a safari at Akagera National Park.

The airline's convenient schedule also allows for easy connections through Kigali to a wide choice of destinations across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

RwandAir has, since May, 2017, flown between London and Kigali through an indirect service, through Brussels, having launched flights from London Gatwick on May, 26, in the same year.

In 2020, after three successful years of operations, the African carrier airline switched flights to Heathrow, the UK's busiest airport, helping to significantly improve connections for those traveling from further afield.

From its hub at the Kigali International Airport, RwandAir is renowned for its excellent on-time performance, customer service and safety.

Just recently, the airline was awarded its second-in-a-row 'Best Airline Staff in Africa.'

RwandAir currently serves 28 destinations across East, Central, West, and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

edwin@newtimesrwanda.com Follow @edwinashimwe