Uganda: NRM Youth "Command" Museveni to Stand Again in 2026

With almost three years to the next general election, a group of youth referring to themselves as " Bazukkulu ba Museveni" have asked President Museveni to offer himself as a presidential candidate in the 2026 general election.

According to Hajat Hadijah Uzeya Namyalo, who is the coordinator of the group , Museveni has contributed a lot to the development and in a bid to ensure this continues, he should stand again in 2026.

"We came to this conclusion after looking back at what he has achieved since he came to power in 1986 and also the plans he has ahead for us as his Bazukulu," Namyalo said.

She was speaking at the relaunch of the Office of the National Chairman in Kyambogo at a function where they also launched a campaign named "Omalako Jjajja Tova ku main", literally translated as you are still capable.

Namyalo emphasized that many government programs including the Parish Development Model, Emyooga among others aimed at moving Uganda to the middle income status have been spearheaded by Museveni and hence the need to keep him in power.

"Already many Bazukulu are employed in the oil-related field and only those opportunists whose mental interpretation of Uganda's economic prospects can support the selfish imperialists,"Namyalo said in a separate statement.

"Under Jjaja Museveni, all sectors have grown by leaps and bounds. The list is endless; education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, ICT, transport, security to name but a few. Many of us Bazukkulu are what we are because of your economic empowerment programs. We would like to warn all those who have been attacking bazukulu that the strong arm of the law will come after you. We are law abiding citizens and we deserve all our rights. Let us support our candidates without turning violent against one another because we are all bazukulu."

The event at Kyambogo NRM offices was also attended by among others former presidential spokesperson, Tamale Mirundi, Kampala central Chairman Salim Uhuru, deputy Nakawa RCC Kasim Kamugisha , several NRM mobilisers, vendors from city markets, student leaders, and the Lwengo LCV Abdalla Kitatta chairperson among others.

The Wednesday launch follows two others in Bushenyi and Buganda Central region where youth leaders also asked Museveni to stand again in 2026.

"Museveni so far has no replacement. Among all the contenders, there is no one with the experience required, after all there is no term limits,"Mirundi said.

He argued that Museveni is the only one who can sort out what is not yet settled and leave an appropriate heir.

"The problem is infighting. The opposition is too weak to be regarded as threat. The problem is within."

It remains to be seen how the development will be received by the members of the public.