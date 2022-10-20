Kenya: Mashujaa Day Celebrations Underway at Uhuru Gardens

20 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Mashujaa Day celebrations kicked off at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Thursday led by President William Ruto who was hosting his first national day celebration as Head of State.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, Parliament Speakers Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi were among dignitaries gracing the celebrations.

Also in attendance was activist lawyer Miguna Miguna who arrived back into the country after nearly five years in exile and multiple court-backed unsuccessful attempts.

Other attendees included outgoing Cabinet Secretaries Professor George Magoha (Education), Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Farida Karoney (Lands) and Najib Balala (Tourism).

Mashujaa Day honours heroes who supported the country's independence struggle.

It was renamed after the initial Kenyatta Day name was dropped following the comming into force of the Constitution (2010) to acknowledge the contribution of all independence fighters .

The government also honors post-independence heroes who have contributed to national development in various sectors.

