Tanzania: Govt Promotes Over 260,000 Public Servants

The government has promoted a total of 262,800 public servants as of September, this year, the Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) Ms Jenister Mhagama revealed on.

The minister also disclosed that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has endorsed accelerated promotion of other 67,000 civil servants who had been promoted between 2015 and 2017, only to have their promotions nullified.

"President Samia has promoted a total of 262,800 civil servants until September this year who had stayed for more than five years without being promoted," Minister Mhagama said, noting that the government has also been spending 58.3bn/- every month to pay the increased salaries.

She made the remarks during Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa's meeting with Ruvuma regional and district leaders and civil servants of Madaba District Council.

"In April 2021, the President addressed the Parliament and set her vision... she is aware that human resource is responsible for overseeing financial resources that's why the government is spending a lot of money in human resource development," Ms Mhagama stated.

Minister Mhagama informed that in the 2022/2023 financial year the government has set a budget for promotion of 120,210 civil servants.

"This is due to the fact that there were 67,000 civil servants who were promoted in 2015, 2016 and 2017 but their promotion was revoked," she said, adding; "President Samia has directed all of them to be granted accelerated promotion."

She further said that there was a problem of 113,964 workers not being paid their arrears but the President has directed all arrears to be settled.

"We have spent a total of 196.68bn/- to clear the arrears," she revealed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday directed public servants to fulfill their responsibilities as per President Samia Suluhu Hassan's expectations.

The PM issued the directives when speaking to regional and district leaders, and workers of Madaba District Council shortly after inaugurating the council's building.

"President Samia wants to see public servants serving Tanzanians... visit the people and listen to them... you cannot serve them well without listening to them to know their challenges," he said.

He called upon leaders and public servants to be results-oriented, follow directives and be respectful, while reminding them to ensure proper spending of funds obtained from their own sources and from the central government.

The PM gave an example of Irungwa Secondary School headmaster who received 120m/- for the construction of six classrooms but spent well the money and managed to construct six classrooms, five pit latrines and installed rain water system and used the remaining funds to repair girls' dormitories and constructs washrooms.

"You can also do the same here in Madaba, as civil servants you should strive to do something which other people have failed to do... our president wishes to have such kind of civil servants," he stressed.