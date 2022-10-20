Uganda: "General Muhoozi is Just a Thorny Balloon Occupying Space" - Mpuuga

20 October 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Victor Tayebwa

Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga has said he wont devote his attention to the theatrics of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba because in his view, the first son is not very consequential.

Speaking to Nile Post, Mpuuga said: "I have not given much attention to Mr Muhoozi but reading what he tweets and where he stands, I think he just a thorny balloon occupying a big space, illegitimately and he is armed", Mpuuga said.

Ever since he was sacked as commander of Land Forces, Muhoozi, who appears to have a lot of free time time on his hands, has made twitter his main playground.

He has tweeted on a range of issues his favourite being the political goings-on.

Mpuuga said Muhoozi's tweets do not only make mockery of democracy and rule of law in, they also drag the UPDF into unnecessary arguments.

In a tweet recently Mpuuga said the opposition "condemns with utmost disgust, the careless use of social media by a high ranking army general and public officer which has caused diplomatic controversy between Uganda and Kenya".

